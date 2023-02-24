Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,032,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $447,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

