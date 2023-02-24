Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

