Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Cowen Price Performance
Shares of COWN opened at $39.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.
Cowen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
