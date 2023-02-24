Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $46.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,979. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.