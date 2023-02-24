Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $46.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
BBWI stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,979. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
