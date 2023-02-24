Credit Suisse Group Lowers a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
a2 Milk Price Performance
ACOPF opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.
About a2 Milk
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a2 Milk (ACOPF)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.