Credit Suisse Group Lowers a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACOPF opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

