Credit Suisse Group Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $108.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

