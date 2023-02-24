Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,112 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of GLDI opened at $142.15 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $139.27 and a 1 year high of $175.80. The company has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86.

