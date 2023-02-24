Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRLBF. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.9 %

Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 451,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,504. The company has a market cap of $480.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

