Cronos Reaches One Day Volume of $23.49 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $23.49 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00081159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

