Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Crown has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,816,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the period.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

