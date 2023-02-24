Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cryoport updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 21.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,152,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.