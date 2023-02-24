Crypto International (CRI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.51 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Crypto International token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001788 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $86,680.67 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.4265147 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $91,331.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

