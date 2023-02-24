CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.33% from the company’s current price.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 1,294,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

