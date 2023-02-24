CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.33% from the company’s current price.
LAW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.
CS Disco Stock Performance
LAW traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 1,294,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $38.50.
CS Disco Company Profile
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
