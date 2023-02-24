CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CTO opened at $18.89 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 844.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 493,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

