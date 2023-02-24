CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 150.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.
CubeSmart Price Performance
NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
