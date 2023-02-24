CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 639,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 195,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

