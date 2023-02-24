Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 189,428 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

