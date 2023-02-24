Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,344 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Annaly Capital Management worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

