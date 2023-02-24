Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.02 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,641 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

