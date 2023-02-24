Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in HubSpot by 19.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $393.09 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $546.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.84.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

