Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 33,091 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BJ opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

