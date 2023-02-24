Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

