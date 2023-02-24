CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $102.91 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00425726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.16 or 0.28199480 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0048952 USD and is up 22.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $102.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

