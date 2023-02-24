CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 8.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.49. 492,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,588,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The company has a market cap of $684.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

