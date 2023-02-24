CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 8.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.49. 492,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,588,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $684.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.