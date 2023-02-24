DA Davidson Weighs in on Boise Cascade’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.5 %

BCC stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

