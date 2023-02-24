Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 1.1%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 10,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 22,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Data Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTST. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the third quarter worth $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

