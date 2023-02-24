DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. DaVita also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$6.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.43.

DVA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 245,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

