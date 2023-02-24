DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. DaVita also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$6.95 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.43.
DVA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 245,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
