DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.00

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.
DBM Global Trading Down 19.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69.
DBM Global Company Profile
DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBM Global (DBMG)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.