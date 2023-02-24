DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.00

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

DBM Global Trading Down 19.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69.

DBM Global Company Profile



DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

