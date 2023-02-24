DC Investments Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 7.2% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 617,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,981. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $140.53.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

