Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.18 and its 200 day moving average is $367.66. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,006 shares of company stock worth $18,763,840 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

