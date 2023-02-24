DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Tops $20.94 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

