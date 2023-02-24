DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $979,742.92

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $979,742.92 and approximately $182.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00216912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00105005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00058498 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,895,537 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.