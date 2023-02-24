Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $398.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $425.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.76 and a 200 day moving average of $398.02. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.