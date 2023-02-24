Definitive Healthcare’s (DH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

DH stock remained flat at $12.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 832,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,057. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,235 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,469,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,847,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 433,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

