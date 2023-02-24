Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DK opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

