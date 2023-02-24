Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Delek US Price Performance
NYSE DK opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $35.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
