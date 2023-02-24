Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Position Raised by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Delek US comprises 1.3% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,454,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,770. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

