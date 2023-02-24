Delphia USA Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HD traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.46. 866,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,274. The stock has a market cap of $301.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

