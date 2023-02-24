Delphia USA Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.