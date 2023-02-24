Delphia USA Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 276.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,419. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $727.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

