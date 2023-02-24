Delphia USA Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 353,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,894. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.61.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.