Delphia USA Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Price Performance
NIKE stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.97. 860,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,807. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.
Insider Activity
In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
