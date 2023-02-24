Delphia USA Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.31. The company had a trading volume of 177,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.54 and its 200-day moving average is $527.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

