Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,979 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. HF Sinclair makes up 1.0% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

NYSE DINO traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,237. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.