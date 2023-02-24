Delphia USA Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Camping World by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 47,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.
Camping World Trading Down 2.4 %
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.