Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 42.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in Ryerson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ryerson by 146.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $34.10. 345,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

