Delphia USA Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.
Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.52. The company had a trading volume of 450,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,712. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
