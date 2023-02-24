Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denbury Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 269,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

About Denbury

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,464,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 406,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 173,578 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

