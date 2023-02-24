Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.26 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00018393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $56.71 million and $109,629.56 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,160.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00394879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00091084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00648707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00570306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00177769 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,316,872 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.