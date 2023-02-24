Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €21.20 ($22.55) and last traded at €20.74 ($22.06). 13,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.38 ($21.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.50.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

