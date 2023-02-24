Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €31.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($33.51) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

DPW stock opened at €40.82 ($43.42) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.96). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.04.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

