Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.22.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DVN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.